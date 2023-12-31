Dubai: Visitors from all over the world have descended upon Dubai just so they get a close look at the world’s tallest building, the Burj Khalifa, and the dazzle it brings with New Year’s Eve fireworks.

In love with Dubai

Among them are Tunisian nationals who have flown in from France just to experience the celebrations and witness the fireworks. “It is our first visit to Dubai and we are in love with the city,” said Lajdel Slim. His wife Medhioub Asma could not agree more.

Lajdel Slim and Medhioub Asma with their children Skander and Sofia Rita Image Credit: Anjana Kumar/Gulf News

The couple, who are in Dubai with their children Skander and Sofia Rita, said they have booked a space in a restaurant at the Souk Al Bahar to witness the fireworks from Burj Khalifa. “We planned this trip well in advance just so we don’t miss the opportunity of the amazing fireworks in front of Burj Khalifa.”

Booking months in advance

Canadian national Arif Babul said he has always wanted to see the Burj Khalifa fireworks live and upclose. “My dream has been fulfilled. And am so happy I’ll be seeing it with my wife Nazneen and daughter Shazia.”

(from right) Arif Babul, Nazneen Babul, and Shazia Babul Image Credit: Anjana Kumar/Gulf News

Arif said he has finally crossed a bucket list as the family witness the fireworks. He said the family booked their reservations and flight tickets to Dubai almost two months ago. “We have visited Dubai previously but it is our first time to see Burj Khalifa fireworks live. We are super excited,” he said adding that he is looking forward to also witness the massive crowd gathering to get a glimpse of the special evening.

Taking a chance

Indian national Chaitra K, studying in the US, is here on a visit to Dubai for just a day and she is squeezing in a visit to Souk Al Bahar to get a feel of the mega display of lights sounds and fireworks from the Burj Khalifa. The Master’s degree student studying Data Analytics in the US is taking a chance to see the fireworks.

Chaitra has come to Dubai all the way from the US for the New Year celebrations Image Credit: Anjana Kumar/Gulf News

“I don’t have a reservation, but I am planning to buy a ticket or see the fireworks from another venue for free. Either way I will be catching the dazzling display live,” she said.

Bonding time

An Indian mother and son duo have spent quite a fortune to see the display live. Kashmira Patel and her son Johan are happy to be onsite for the live experience of the Burj Khalifa fireworks.

Shaheen Mubarakai, Kashmira Patel and her son Johan Image Credit: Anjana Kumar/Gulf News

“We are coming from Mumbai. My son is a student of architecture and he has always been fascinated by Burj Khalifa. Back in India, Burj Khalifa fireworks are very popular. This year we decided to have a special bonding time in front of the tallest tower in the world.”

Living the dream

South African student Tiisetso Makume, who is visiting Dubai with her family - siblings Naledi and Masia, mother Thembeka and father Samuel - could not agree more. “Back home in South Africa it is a dream for many people to come to Dubai and spend the NYE in front of the Burj Khalifa. It is a very famous iconic holiday spot. As a family, we have always wanted to visit Burj Khalifa and have an experience. We would have it no other way. We are looking forward to an amazing experience,” she said.

Last-minute reservation

Iranian mother-daughter duo Bahar Tavakooli and Fatemeh Hotflangi said they booked their spot last minute.

Bahar Tavakooli and Fatemeh Hotflangi Image Credit: Anjana Kumar/Gulf News