Dubai: Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has announced free public parking for the New Year’s holiday on Monday, January 1, 2024.
Except for the multi-level parking terminals, public parking will be free on the public holiday, which is followed by a Sunday when parking is free in Dubai. The parking tariff will be reactivated on Tuesday 2 January 2024.
RTA also announced the working hours for all services during the 2024 New Year’s Eve and the public holiday on Monday.
The change in business hours relates to customer happiness centres, paid parking zones, public buses, Dubai Metro and Tram, marine transport means, and service provider centres (technical testing of vehicles).
Service Providers Centres (Technical Testing)
Service Provider Centres will be closed on Monday and will resume business on Tuesday.
Customer Happiness Centres
All RTA’s customer happiness centres will be closed on Monday. Smart customer happiness centres in Umm Ramool, Deira, Al Barsha, Al Kifaf, and RTA’s Head Office will operate as usual, around the clock.
Dubai Metro
The service hours of the Dubai Metro Red and Green Lines from December 31, 2023, to January 1, 2024, will be as follows: Sunday: From 8am to 11:59pm. Monday: from 12 midnight to 11:59 pm.
Dubai Tram
The service hours of the Dubai Tram from December 31, 2023, to January 1, 2024, will be as follows: Sunday: From 9am to 11:59pm. Monday: from 12 midnight to 1am (next day).
Public Buses
Dubai Bus: Monday – Thursday 4:30 am to 12:30 am (next day). The timing of all metro link bus services will be synchronised with the metro times.
The following two routes will be redirected only from December 29, 2023 to January 1, 2024 as follows: Route (E100) will start from Ibn Battuta Station to Abu Dhabi, and Route (E102) will start from Ibn Battuta Station to Musaffah Community.
Certain services of water taxi will be available on demand. Customers need to book in advance. Customers can check online for changes in timings of bus, abra and water taxi routes.