Dubai: As the New Year ushered in on Monday, several babies made their debut at hospitals across the UAE, offering double delight to their parents.

Ten private hospitals told Gulf News they delivered at least 13 babies within the first four hours of the New Year’s Day. At least two of them have reported the births of one baby each as the clock struck 12 at midnight.

The midnight babies: Baby Soufyan (left) and Faatiha Aayat Mishkat Image Credit: Supplied

Medeor Hospital in Abu Dhabi said that it witnessed the joyous arrival of new life at 12am. Egyptian couple Asmaa Issam Moustafa and Ibrahim Metawe, welcomed their second baby Soufyan. Weighing 3.23kg, he was delivered by Dr (Prof.) Walid El-Sherbiny, consultant obstetrics and gynecology and the head of the department.

Similarly, baby Faatiha Aayat Mishkat, made her grand entrance at 12am at Burjeel Medical City. Born to Ayesha Aktar and Shihab Eldin Abdul Khaleq, the baby weighing 2.7kg was delivered by Dr Ritu Nambiar, consultant obstetrics and gynaecology. The same hospital witnessed the births of two other babies at 12.31am and 12.35am, born to a Sudanese couple and an Emirati couple, respectively.

Minutes after midnight

Just a minute after midnight, at 12.01 am, Emirati-Syrian couple, Mohammed Khamis Alswaidi and Shereen Mohammed, welcomed their baby boy Zayed Alswaidi at Burjeel Hospital, Abu Dhabi. Baby Zayed, born weighing 3.3kg, was delivered by Dr Hala Elsayed, specialist obstetrics and gynaecologist.

Thumbay University Hospital Ajman reported the arrival of two baby girls soon after the midnight. The first baby weighing 2.68kg was born to Pakistani couple Farwa Murtaza and Gulam Murtaza at 12:03 am. The second baby weighing 3.22kg, was welcomed into the world by an Indian couple Nafeesah and Fayis at 12:10 am.

A baby girl weighing 2.88kg was born to Indian parents Ramya Seetharam and Santosh kulkarni at 12.08 am at Prime Hospital, Dubai.

Within first 4 hours

At 1:26am, Egyptian couple Nourhan Khaled and Ibrahim received their first child, Yousef, at NMC Specialty Hospital, Al Nahda, Dubai.

Jordanian-Egyptian couple Enas Rabhi Hassan and Mustafa Muhammad Hassanein welcomed their fifth child, a baby girl, at 1.50am at NMC Royal Hospital in Sharjah.

Mother Roveena Joseph gave birth to a baby girl at Zulekha Hospital, Dubai, at 3.29am.

At 3.42am, another mother, Rasha Ahmad Alakash, gave birth to a baby boy at Canadian Specialist Hospital in Dubai.

Another baby girl was born to mother Vishnupriya at 3:47am at Aster Hospital, Al Qusais.