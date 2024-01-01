1 of 14
Start of drone show at the Zayed Festival in Abu Dhabi
Image Credit: Ahmad Alotbi/Gulf News
2 of 14
New Year fireworks and drone show at Zayed Festival in Abu Dhabi.
Image Credit: Ahmad Alotbi/Gulf News
3 of 14
New Year fireworks and drone show at Zayed Festival in Abu Dhabi.
Image Credit: Ahmad Alotbi/Gulf News
4 of 14
New Year fireworks and drone show at Zayed Festival in Abu Dhabi.
Image Credit: Ahmad Alotbi/Gulf News
5 of 14
Burj Khalifa fireworks light up the Dubai sky to welcome New Year 2024.
Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News
6 of 14
Burj Khalifa fireworks light up the Dubai sky to welcome New Year 2024.
Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News
7 of 14
Burj Khalifa fireworks light up the Dubai sky to welcome New Year 2024.
Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News
8 of 14
Burj Khalifa fireworks light up the Dubai sky to welcome New Year 2024.
Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News
9 of 14
Burj Khalifa fireworks light up the Dubai sky to welcome New Year 2024.
Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News
10 of 14
Burj Khalifa fireworks light up the Dubai sky to welcome New Year 2024.
Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News
11 of 14
New Year fireworks at the Dubai Frame.
Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News
12 of 14
New Year fireworks at the Dubai Frame.
Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News
13 of 14
New Year fireworks at the Dubai Frame.
Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News
14 of 14
Burj Al Arab New Year fireworks.
Image Credit: Anas Thacharpadikkal /Gulf News