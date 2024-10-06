Dubai: Light to moderate rain hit some areas of Ras Al Khaimah and Khor Fakkan in Sharjah on Sunday afternoon. Meanwhile, other parts of the country including Dubai saw cloudy to partly cloudy skies.

The Met Office recorded rain of different intensities in Khor Fakkan road towards Shees in Sharjah and areas around Meliha. Some internal parts of Ras Al Khaimah, like Wadi Al Ejeelli and east of Shawka and Al Halah in Fujairah, also received moderate to heavy rainfall.

The National Center of Meteorology (NCM) has shared safety alerts asking motorists to be careful while driving in areas with low visibility during rain.

Another safety alert was issued asking residents to stay away from areas prone to flash floods and landslides during rainy weather.

Motorists must drive carefully as strong winds at time may suddenly cause dusty weather conditions and sandstorms, reducing visibility.

According to the most recent NCM forecast, low clouds will appear on the Eastern coast areas by Monday afternoon, potentially resulting in rainfall over certain Eastern and Southern areas of the country.

The weather today will be "warm in general, and partly cloudy at times in some areas during daytime. At night, the temperatures will decrease, until early morning".

The lowest temperature recorded over the country this morning is 17.8°C in Jais Mountain (Ras Al Khaimah) at 2.45am.

Relative humidity will increase at night and during early morning hours over select coastal areas. Additionally, the forecast mentions that light to moderate winds are expected at times during the daytime over certain areas.