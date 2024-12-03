Dubai: With partly cloudy skies and cool temperatures, the weather in the UAE will be perfect for outdoor plans today.

According to the National Center of Meteorology (NCM), "[Skies will be] partly cloudy in general, clouds will appear over the island and some coastal areas..."

Areas where clouds develop could receive "light rainfall", the NCM report added.

Maximum temperatures, by afternoon, across the country will be between 25 and 29°C in coastal areas, 26 to 31°C in interal areas, and 17 to 24°C in mountainous areas.

Minimum temperatures, at night, will fall to 16 to 21°C in coastal areas, 14 to 19°C in internal areas, and 9 to 15°C in mountainous regions.

The lowest temperature recorded over the country today morning was 7.4°C in Jais Mountain (Ras Al Khaimah) at 3.15am.

Humidity is expected to increase by tonight and on Wednesday morning with a probability of fog or mist formation over some internal areas.

Expect light to moderate winds at times causing blowing dust.