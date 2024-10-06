Executive education gives mid-career professionals a competitive advantage in terms of networking, project work, and problem-solving skills, said experts during a panel discussion on day 2 of Gulf News Edufair 2024.

“A master's degree equips you to run your department like a business of your own,” said Hisham Jiffry, Senior Trainer at PwC's Academy Middle East. “It gives you the ability, skill set and competencies to manage a team, problem-solve, and make decisions with incomplete information in a time-constraint situation. You might not have all the resources all the time or the right people, but your ability to provide a proper world-class solution with those limitations is something that employers will value, and that's something a master's degree provides.”

Kush Ahuja, Head of Eurasia and Middle East, ACCA, pointed out the networking and relationship-building opportunities incorporated into master's programmes that add further value. “Being on campus and having that immersive experience is intense, and for a mid-career professional, the kind of networks and relationships that you build becomes your net worth as the cliché goes. But it's true that it's who you know that matters.”

But it’s not only networking with peers that expands your horizon during an executive education, said Sarah Kelani, Senior Lecturer at Phoenix Financial Training. “It provides opportunities to network with professors who go to conferences, and you get to understand the business and research mentality, adding to your business acumen that I don't think you get normally at a bachelor's level.”

Jiffry emphasised the importance of exploiting all the opportunities for formal and informal networking, be it sporting, cultural or social events. “Being present and being available is half the battle won,” he said. “You cannot work with an objective in mind. But you need to build relationships so that when the opportunity comes through, you are front and centre in the minds of the decision-makers.”

Panellists also advised professionals about things to keep in mind when looking to upskill.

“The biggest challenge for any mid-career executive is the opportunity cost,” said Ahuja. “It's very difficult to stop earning, go and spend that earning on a degree. But you are investing in yourself.”

Before deciding on an executive programme, Ahuja said mid-career professionals should evaluate it on three parameters - relevance, up-to-date knowledge as well as return on investment.

Once they embark on an executive degree, there are other challenges such as time management and balancing work, personal and study responsibilities to overcome. “They have to undergo a mindset shift that it’s not all about studying; it’s about developing yourself to stay relevant,” said Kelani. “They have to learn to prioritise every single day.”