(L) Dr Khalifa Musabah Al Tunaiji, head of Sharjah Agriculture and Livestock Department and CEO of Ektifa, with the first batch of honey from the reserve
Sharjah: Sharjah has harvested the first batch of organic honey from Al Muntathar Reserve as part of wider food security efforts.

Sharjah Agriculture and Livestock Production Establishment (Ektifa) is next expected to launch commercial production in the first half of 2025 to enhance the beekeeping sector’s development due to its environmental significance in pollination, which supports plant and tree growth and maintains agricultural biodiversity.

Dr Khalifa Musabah Al Tunaiji, head of Sharjah Agriculture and Livestock Department and CEO of Ektifa, said the project is being undertaken in partnership with the emirate’s Environment and Protected Areas Authority.

The launch event for the first honey harvest was attended by various department directors from the Authority and Ektifa.

Dr Al Tunaiji said Ektifa is focused on advancing beekeeping through innovative solutions to increase capacity and efficiency while adapting to UAE’s climate. This has resulted in the production of honey with “unique health properties”, he added. The project aims to demonstrate sustainability in beekeeping within areas rich in native Sidr, Samr, and Ghaf trees, contributing to the “distinctive qualities” of the honey.

The first harvest is available this month Image Credit: Supplied
The project also lends support to beekeeping using natural methods and best practices Image Credit: Supplied
Officials from a number of departments participated in the launch event Image Credit: Supplied
