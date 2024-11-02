Dr Khalifa Musabah Al Tunaiji, head of Sharjah Agriculture and Livestock Department and CEO of Ektifa, said the project is being undertaken in partnership with the emirate’s Environment and Protected Areas Authority.

The launch event for the first honey harvest was attended by various department directors from the Authority and Ektifa.

Dr Al Tunaiji said Ektifa is focused on advancing beekeeping through innovative solutions to increase capacity and efficiency while adapting to UAE’s climate. This has resulted in the production of honey with “unique health properties”, he added. The project aims to demonstrate sustainability in beekeeping within areas rich in native Sidr, Samr, and Ghaf trees, contributing to the “distinctive qualities” of the honey.