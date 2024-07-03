The Honey Quality Laboratory is equipped to test a variety of features, ensuring that honey products are free from additives and other contaminants. It will also verify the unique characteristics of different honey types, such as the popular Abu Dhabi Sidr honey, and assess sugar content, moisture levels and acidity to ensure compliance with international standards.

Honey, a natural sweetener valued for its health benefits and medicinal properties, is more than a popular household staple.

Engineer Abdulla Al Muaini, Executive Director, Central Testing Laboratory at Abu Dhabi Quality and Conformity Council, said, “Honey holds significant cultural and economic value in the UAE, similar to the importance of dates. By establishing this advanced testing facility with M42, we aim to support local producers and enhance the market positioning of Abu Dhabi honey on a global scale. Our efforts contribute to the broader goals of the ADQCC in maintaining high quality and conformity standards. This initiative ensures that local and international standards are met, fostering trust and confidence among consumers and stakeholders.”

Honeybees and the environment Honeybees are a key part of the ecosystem and are crucial for pollination, supporting biodiversity and the overall health of the environment and planet.

The laboratory uses state-of-the-art technology, enabled by proprietary data and an AI-enhanced Lab Information Management System (LIMS). This ensures efficient, accurate and optimised testing processes. The specialised team of experts perform a wide range of tests to assess honey quality, from unique genetically modified organism-testing mechanisms, to detecting any form of adulteration the honey might have undergone.

Albarah Elkhani, Senior Vice President, Operations, M42 said, “M42’s partnership with the Abu Dhabi Quality and Conformity Council is an example of how public-private partnerships are accelerating digital transformation and AI adoption in the UAE. By leveraging advanced technology and scalable capabilities, we are not only contributing to the local economy and national goals, but we’re also setting a benchmark for global applicability. M42 focuses on people, not just patients; health, not just healthcare; prevention, not just treatment,”

He added, “Our ‘One Health’ approach highlights the vital connection between planet and human health. By ensuring high-quality standards in products like honey, we indirectly support biodiversity and look to safeguard the health of people, communities, and ecosystems alike.”

M42’s collaboration with ADQCC is underpinned by a 10-year agreement, signed at COP28, to enhance the CTL laboratories in Abu Dhabi. This partnership supports various government entities, including the Abu Dhabi Food Safety Authority, providing critical testing services that ensure public health and safety.