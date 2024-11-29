Dubai: UAE markets are free of organic carrots contaminated with E. coli bacteria, the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment (MoCCE) announced on Friday.

“#MOCCEAUAE, in coordination with local food control authorities, confirms that organic carrots contaminated with E. coli O121:H19 are not in UAE markets,” the ministry said in a statement issued on social media.

The Ministry said in collaboration with relevant authorities, it remains committed to ensuring the safety and quality of food in the market, meeting all health and technical standards.

The federal authority in charge of food safety issued the assurance of safety following recent reports about US health officials investigating E. coli outbreaks linked to organic carrots.

The Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and public health officials in several states are investigating a multistate outbreak of E. coli O121 infections linked to multiple brands of recalled organic whole bagged carrots and baby carrots sold by Grimmway Farms.

On November 16, 2024, Grimmway Farms recalled multiple sizes and brands of bagged organic baby and whole carrots.

As of November 22, the CDC has recorded at least one death and 15 hospitalisations and a total number of 39 cases in 18 states.

What is E. coli?

E. coli (Escherichia coli) is a type of bacteria commonly found in the intestines of humans and animals, as well as in the environment, food, and water. Most strains of E. coli are harmless and play a role in maintaining gut health. However, some strains can cause serious foodborne illnesses.

Symptoms of infection may include diarrhea (sometimes bloody), abdominal cramps, nausea, and fever. Severe cases can lead to complications such as kidney damage, especially in vulnerable populations like children and the elderly.