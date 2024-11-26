Dubai: Senior residents in the UAE can now get a tailored health insurance plan for themselves.

This follows the launch of a new plan called 'Vibrance Senior' by Dubai Insurance and Aster DM Healthcare, which claim it is a first-of-its-kind health insurance plan to meet the needs of senior residents in the UAE.

The plan gives eligible seniors access to comprehensive medical services, ranging from preventive care to advanced treatment, through Aster’s network of hospitals, clinics and pharmacies.

What are the premiums?

The Vibrance Senior Parent Plan offers premiums based on the age group of the insured. Subject to medical underwriting, they are as under:

• Seniors aged 65–69: Dh16,693 annually

• Seniors aged 70–74: Dh22,146 annually.

• Seniors aged 75–79: Dh27,591 annually.

The premiums are said to be indicative and subject to underwriting based on the individual’s medical history.

The plan is live and can be purchased through Dubai Insurance Company, OrangeCare website and Slice Of Wellness.

Abdellatif Abuqurah, CEO, Dubai Insurance and Alisha Moopen, Managing Director and Group CEO at Aster DM Healthcare. Image Credit: Supplied

Two plans

The Vibrance Senior Parent Plan offers two plans::

• Plan 1: Includes an annual pharmacy limit of Dh3,000 with a 20 per cent co-pay.

• Plan 2: Offers an enhanced pharmacy limit of Dh5,000, also with a 20 per cent co-pay.

Both plans offer shared benefits. They include:

1. Comprehensive coverage: Dh150,000 annual maximum limit; Full coverage for inpatient care, including surgeries, diagnostics, private room stays, and post-hospitalisation treatments.

2. Teleconsultation care via TruDoc Telehealth: Members can avail the convenience of teleconsultations with DHA-licensed physicians and specialists, ensuring they don’t have to visit a doctor in person unless necessary. Referrals for in-person consultations to Aster Clinics and Hospitals, maintaining a seamless experience.

3. Chronic disease management (CDM): Members diagnosed with chronic conditions like diabetes and hypertension are enrolled automatically. Services include lab tests, personalized health plans, fitness guidance, and continuous monitoring.

4. At-home health check-up: Members are entitled to a free full health screening at home within the first 30 days of policy activation. This proactive measure ensures early detection and better management of health conditions.

5. Preventive and wellness care: Vaccinations and screenings for diabetes, cancer, and other critical conditions as per DHA guidelines.

6. Emergency coverage: Immediate care at the nearest emergency facility, with optional transfer to Aster Hospitals if required.

7. Added benefits: Medication home delivery; dedicated concierge services at Aster Clinics, such as priority appointments and exclusive waiting areas.

o Discounts on select non-covered services

8. No co-pay for outpatient consultations and medications: Zero co-pay for teleconsultations and prescribed medications from the comfort of home.

9. Face-to-Face consultations: Accessible at Aster Hospitals and Clinics via TruDoc referrals, ensuring convenience and expert care.

Challenges faced by seniors

The Senior Parent plan has been designed to address the challenges that seniors specifically face in accessing healthcare. It includes:

• Specialised Chronic Disease and Arthritis Care: Seniors receive care from Aster’s highly trained specialists, with services that cater to their unique medical requirements.

• Chronic Disease Management: The plan offers complete support for managing chronic conditions, ensuring long-term health and well-being.

• Comprehensive Coverage: From preventive screenings to advanced tertiary care, Senior Parent covers a wide range of services crucial for elderly healthcare.

• Home-Based Access: Patients can access consultations and follow-ups from the comfort of their homes, facilitated by TruDoc’s telehealth platform and My Aster, ensuring continuous care without the need for travel.

While Dubai Insurance and Aster DM Healthcare lead the initiative, TruDoc will serve as the telehealth partner, enabling seamless, remote access to Aster’s vast network of healthcare providers.

• Continuous monitoring and chronic care: Using the latest technology, Senior Parent Plan ensures that seniors with chronic conditions receive personalized, data-driven care plans that can be accessed and monitored remotely.

• 24/7 Accessibility: Senior residents will have access to healthcare professionals around the clock, with support available via app or phone.

Comprehensive coverage

Abdellatif Abuqurah, CEO at Dubai Insurance, stated: “At Dubai Insurance, we understand the unique and evolving healthcare needs of the UAE’s ageing population. Vibrance Senior is our response to those needs, offering comprehensive coverage that guarantees seniors access to the highest quality of care. Our collaboration with Aster DM Healthcare ensures that seniors can access specialized treatment with ease, empowering them to live healthier, more secure lives.”

Alisha Moopen, Managing Director and Group CEO at Aster DM Healthcare, said: “We are thrilled to partner with Dubai Insurance to introduce Vibrance Senior, a groundbreaking plan that leverages our extensive network of medical facilities to provide tailored care for senior residents.