Abu Dhabi: Food products in the UAE such as oil, dairy, beverages, and children’s food, will soon be marked with grades highlighting their nutritional value.

Instead of trying to understand the complex list of ingredients mentioned in a product and their health implications, community members can get nutritional information through an easy-to-understand grading system.

The Abu Dhabi Quality and Conformity Council (ADQCC), in collaboration with the Abu Dhabi Public Health Centre (ADPHC), announced ‘Nutri-Mark’, a front-of-pack nutritional label, on Tuesday at the Abu Dhabi International Food Exhibition (ADIFE).

What the letters mean

Developed using a scientifically-backed system, products will feature a letter grade from A to E, each represented by a distinct colour, based on their nutritional content. While ‘A’ represents the highest nutritional value, ‘E’ signifies the lowest. The colour grading from A to E is: dark green, light green, yellow, orange and red based on factors like fats, salt, fibres, and overall nutritional value.

Nutri-Mark will be on the packaging by mid-2025 Image Credit: Supplied

Officials clarified that the initiative doesn’t label products as ‘good’ or ‘bad’, but highlights differences in nutritional content. So, if a product receives a lower grade, it does not mean it is unsafe or unhealthy. It means that compared to other products in the same food category, it has a lower nutritional value. All products in the UAE are safe and undergo rigorous regulatory controls to ensure they meet the highest standards of safety and quality.

While the initiative will be initially implemented in Abu Dhabi by mid-2025, plans foresee its expansion across the UAE.

‘Empowering consumers’

Eng Abdulla Alyazeedi, Acting Secretary-General of ADQCC, said the new initiative showcases the capabilities of its Central Testing Laboratory and creates a more informed and health-conscious society. “Nutri-Mark represents a significant milestone in empowering consumers to make smarter nutritional choices while encouraging manufacturers and retailers to embrace transparency and innovation,” Alyazeedi told Gulf News.

“Through rigorous testing and collaborative standard-setting, ADQCC is proud to lead efforts that not only enhance public health but enhance Abu Dhabi’s standing as a hub for quality and excellence,” he said, adding that the initiative promotes greater transparency and accountability in the food industry.

5 product categories

In its initial phase, the initiative will prioritise five key product categories: dairy products, oils, beverages, baked goods, and food for children aged 3 to 18 including snacks and cereals. In the next phase, the initiative will expand to a broader range of products and a system certification for non-packaged food will also be introduced.

Dr Ahmed AlKhazraji, Acting Director-General of ADPHC, said the initiative aims to promote a healthier lifestyle. “A lack of understanding of the nutritional value of food products often leads to unhealthy food choices, becoming a significant driver of the rising obesity burden,” he added.

Testing lab

ADQCC’s Central Testing Laboratory plays a crucial role in ensuring the credibility and accuracy of the nutritional labels.

Eng Abdulla Al Muaini, Executive Director of the Central Testing Lab at ADQCC, pointed out that rigorous testing, certification and regulation are in place to promote consumer confidence and protect public health.

“As the scientific backbone of the Nutri-Mark initiative, Central Testing Laboratory ensures that nutritional labelling is credible, accurate and aligned with global standards,” he added.

At the lab, advanced scientific testing is deployed to analyse the nutritional content of food products.

“This robust process ensures that the information consumers see on Nutri-Mark labels is reliable and easy to understand. By providing clarity, Nutri-Mark enables consumers to compare products within the same category and select options that align with their nutritional needs.”

Eng Al Muaini underlined that the lab collaborates closely with manufacturers, importers, and retailers to ensure their products meet the initiative’s standards.