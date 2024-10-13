Dubai: A new initiative to establish a sustainable charitable endowment to support the food needs of low-income families was launched in Dubai on Sunday.

The Endowments and Minors’ Trust Foundation in Dubai (AWQAF Dubai), in collaboration with the Community Development Authority (CDA), launched the ‘SANED’ initiative through Dubai’s Community Contributions Platform, Jood. Proceeds from this endowment will be dedicated to support families registered with the CDA.

The endowment consists of a residential building located in the Dubai South district comprising 40 apartments across five floors, and parking facilities. The project, valued at Dh30 million, is expected to generate eight per cent in revenues, which will fund Dh1,000 SANED cards for beneficiary families to purchase essential food items.

The SANED card initiative, launched by AWQAF Dubai, allows beneficiaries to make purchases at participating outlets using the card. So far, 3,000 SANED cards worth Dh3 million have been distributed to support families in need.

Community effort

SANED invites participation from government and private entities, as well as businessmen and philanthropists, providing them the opportunity to contribute to this sustainable charitable cause. The funds raised will help distribute SANED cards to eligible families, ensuring their food needs are consistently met.

CDA Director-General Hessa Buhumaid said: “The SANED initiative embodies the values of cooperation and solidarity that are deeply ingrained in our society. By establishing this charitable endowment, we seek to collectively work to meet the food needs of vulnerable groups, including orphans, widows, senior citizens, people of determination, and low-income citizens. Our shared goal is to improve their quality of life and help alleviate the challenges they face.”

AWQAF Dubai Secretary-General Ali Mohammed Al Mutawa said: “The initiative is designed to create a permanent investment to fund SANED cards to offer sustainable food support to those in need.”