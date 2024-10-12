Abu Dhabi: Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler’s Representative in Al Dhafra Region, has visited the third Liwa Date Festival and Auction, held under his patronage and organised by the Abu Dhabi Heritage Authority.

Sheikh Hamdan commended the festival’s significant role in promoting sustainable agricultural development and strengthening the UAE’s leadership in food security.

“This event has become a vital platform for preserving our cultural and civilisational heritage. Palm trees, a historic symbol of our nation, are celebrated at this festival, which highlights the quality and diversity of UAE dates. Through various activities, the festival promotes local production and supports agricultural development to enhance our sustainable food security,” he said.

During his visit to the festival in Madinat Zayed in the Al Dhafra Region, he highlighted the leadership’s continued support for heritage events, activities and competitions that contribute to advancing the agricultural sector.