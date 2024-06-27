Awqaf Abu Dhabi will be one of the cornerstone contributors with a commitment of Dh50 million to the endowment and encourages institutions and the community to join in amplifying the fund’s potential for sustainable and perpetual funding for healthcare social impact.

Awqaf Abu Dhabi, established in May 2023, is responsible for promoting and developing the endowment sector by maximising social and financial impact across the community through developing investments and partnerships to meet values of sustainability. This strategic initiative signifies the first major partnership and waives the path for more sector focused endowments in Abu Dhabi.

In the presence of Mansoor Ibrahim Al Mansoori, Chairman of the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi (DoH), and Abdul Hamid Saeed, Chairman of Awqaf Abu Dhabi, the agreement was signed by Dr Noura Khamis Al Ghaithi, Undersecretary of the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi and Fahad Al Qassim, Acting Director General of Awqaf Abu Dhabi.

The announcement came during the inaugural landmark event Abu Dhabi Global Healthcare Week 2024 (ADGHW), hosted by the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi, under the patronage of Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of Abu Dhabi Executive Council. Signifying a key milestone for the global health sector, the Abu Dhabi Endowment Fund for the healthcare sector pledged to invest the funds raised to address the financing gap from the fund’s profits and returns in essential healthcare programmes and treatments.

Mansoor Ibrahim Al Mansoori, Chairman of the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi, said: “One of our objectives at ADGHW is to make high-quality healthcare available for all a global priority. Announcements, like this one, represent an actual and tangible step towards achieving such goals. Under the directives of the UAE’s wise leadership, the department is proud to collaborate with Awqaf Abu Dhabi and launch the endowment fund which seeks to provide sustainable funding and enhance healthcare social impact. This fund signifies our commitment to creating a sustainable flow of support that ensures the accessibility of healthcare services to all members of the community.”

Abdul Hamid Saeed, Chairman of Awqaf Abu Dhabi, said, “This marks a pivotal moment in the endowments sector in the UAE. We are setting a precedence around the power a community can create by uniting efforts. Our contribution to the healthcare endowment fund is embedded in our commitment to responsibly managing funds and endowments with integrity and effectiveness. We aim to grow endowment values and promote the Waqf concept as a catalyst for sustainability.

“The collaboration between DoH and Awqaf Abu Dhabi is aligned with the UAE Government’s agenda and catalyses social investment governance structures which are directed to those most in need. The primary focus of this collaboration is to establish new sustainable financial instrument framework that ensures perpetual flow towards priority health needs.”

Dr Noura Al Ghaithi, Undersecretary of the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi, said, “We are pleased with the announcement of the Abu Dhabi Healthcare Endowment Fund and welcome all our partners to these firsts steps towards a long-term commitment to systemic and sustainable finance solutions. While we aim to inspire and enable health leaders to accelerate the future of healthcare, we remain inclusive in addressing health challenges closer to home, hinged on the cultural heritage of Waqf which embodies social solidarity. Together, we will chart a course for a healthier future, prioritising good health and access to all.”