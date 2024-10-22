Dubai: Moderate to heavy rains hit parts of Ras Al Khaimah and Fujairah on Tuesday evening. The Met Office issued a yellow and amber alert over some eastern areas of the UAE.

According to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM), light to moderate rains were reported over Esfai, Masafi, Mamdooh and Wadi Isfini, Al Heben Mountain areas in Ras Al Khaimah, and over Al Baha, Aasmah, Al Khlaibiyyah, Marbad, Siji, Al Farfar areas in Fujairah.

Meanwhile, moderate to heavy rainfall was reported over Khor Fakkan, Daftah, Wadi Isfini, Wadi Al Ejeili, Al Heben Mountain, Wadi Al Tuwa regions in Ras Al Khaimah. Heavy rains were also reported over Al Watan road towards Wadi Al Qor, Shawka road and Wadi Al Hilo areas.

The NCM also issued a precautionary alert for motorists in the region. They asked motorists to stay away from areas of flash flooding and accumulated rain.

Motorists were also advised to avoid driving unless it is absolutely necessary and to turn on low-beam headlights when the visibility is reduced.

The NCM added that cloudy weather and rain of various intensities was expected across the country from Wednesday, October 23, till Friday, October 25.

According to an NCM meteorologist, the current weather is a “result of the effect of moist easterly winds that moved over the country from Oman Sea on Wednesday. Due to the presence of Eastern mountains it enhances the formation of local convective clouds over Eastern and Northern areas with a probability of rainfall.”

Chance of rain on Wednesday

The NCM confirmed that convective clouds formation Eastern and Northern parts of the country will increase the probability of rainfall during daytime.

According to the NCM, on Thursday and Friday, “moist air mass is expected to move from the Arabian Sea towards the UAE, coinciding with an extension of weak low pressure system in the upper air accompanied with a relatively cold air mass,” which will lead to some convective cloud formation over scattered areas especially in the Eastern and Western area. There is also a chance of light to moderate rainfall in these areas, becoming heavy at times.