Dubai: Light rain hit parts of Abu Dhabi on Saturday morning. The National Center of Meteorology (NCM) issued an alert due to convective rainy clouds in some areas of Abu Dhabi, Al Ain, and Fujairah till 10pm.

The weather bureau reported light to moderate rain over Abu Al Abyad Island, Al Qurm Street, Al Shawamekh in Abu Dhabi this afternoon.

Drivers are advised to drive carefully due to slippery roads because of rainfall. The authorities have advised the public to adhere to the modified speed limits, avoid valleys, carry first aid kits and prepare alternative light sources.

According to the NCM, the weather will be partly cloudy with a chance of some convective cloud formation over some Eastern and Western areas with a probability of rainfall.

It is going to be humid by night and Sunday morning with a chance of mist formation over some coastal and internal areas.

The NCM also issued a weather forecast till Wednesday, October 23. According to the forecast, partly cloudy conditions and the probability of rainfall are expected to extend over the coming days. However, rain is expected mostly in Al Ain, Fujairah, and surrounding areas.

A decrease in temperature is also expected on Tuesday and Wednesday, the forecast added.

Today, the maximum temperatures in the internal regions of the country are expected to be between 34 and 39°C.

Temperatures will reach highs of 33 to 37°C in the coastal areas and islands and 23 to 27°C over the mountains.

Light to moderate winds, freshening at times during daytime at the speed 10 to 25 reaching 40km/hr.