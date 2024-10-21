Moscow: President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Vladimir Putin, President of the Russian Federation, on Monday discussed bilateral relations and ways to strengthen ties as part of the strategic partnership between the two countries. They also addressed several regional and international issues of mutual interest.

This discussion took place during President Putin’s reception of Sheikh Mohamed at the Kremlin during his official visit to the Russian Federation.

During the meeting, Sheikh Mohamed and the Russian President reviewed progress in UAE-Russian relations in recent years, particularly in the areas of economy, trade, investment, space, and energy, within the context of the strategic partnership between the two nations. Both leaders reaffirmed their commitment to further developing these relations across all levels.

BRICS Summit

The meeting also addressed the BRICS Summit and the group’s role in promoting international collective efforts to achieve shared global objectives. In this context, the UAE President commended President Putin’s efforts in leading BRICS during its current session and expressed his best wishes for Russia’s continued success in its presidency of the group.

He reaffirmed the UAE’s commitment to building effective partnerships with other countries and enhancing multilateral cooperation to achieve sustainable development and prosperity for all.

During the meeting, Sheikh Mohamed and the Russian President exchanged views on several regional and international issues of mutual concern. In this context, the UAE President emphasised the UAE’s consistent approach in supporting efforts to bolster peace and stability globally while promoting peaceful solutions and initiatives to resolve conflict.

Both sides reviewed the situation in the Middle East, with Sheikh Mohamed underscoring the need to prevent the further escalation of regional conflict that threatens security and stability. He also called for a clear political horizon to achieve a just, lasting, and comprehensive peace based on the two-state solution, which ensures security and stability for all.

For his part, President Putin welcomed Sheikh Mohamed to Russia and expressed his appreciation for the UAE’s recent mediation efforts, which successfully facilitated the exchange of prisoners between Russia and Ukraine.

In response, the UAE President thanked the Russian government for its cooperation with the UAE, acknowledging that this collaboration was instrumental in the success of the initiative. He reiterated the UAE’s commitment to continuing its efforts in this important humanitarian endeavour.