UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan attended a special dinner hosted in his honour by Vladimir Putin, President of the Russian Federation, at the latter's official residence.

During the meeting, both sides engaged in friendly conversation. Sheikh Mohamed thanked President Putin for his ongoing commitment to strengthening UAE-Russian relations and wished the country and its people continued prosperity.

