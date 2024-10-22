Dubai: UAE residents in Al Ain and eastern parts of Abu Dhabi woke up to foggy weather on Tuesday morning. The Met Office has issued yellow and red alerts for extreme fog over in the central region of the country.

An alert issued by the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) this morning stated that fog formation will lead to a deterioration in horizontal visibility and may drop even further over some coastal and internal areas till 9am today.

According to the NCM, fog was reported over Sweihan, Alkhazna, Nahil, and Al Sad regions in Al Ain. Fog conditions were also reported over Al Ajban, Al Khatim, and Razeen regions of Abu Dhabi.

Fog was also reported over parts of Jebel Ali in Dubai this morning.

An advisory was also issued for motorists in the region to keep a safe distance while driving. Motorists have been advised to not turn on their hazard lights, keep to the posted speed limit and to keep to their lane while driving.

According to the NCM, the current weather is due to a weak surface low-pressure system, accompanied by a ridge of an upper air high-pressure system.

Be on the lookout for strong winds, with speed reaching up to 35 km/hr in the internal and mountain regions.

The NCM forecast for the weekend reports fair to partly cloudy conditions across the country. The temperatures are also said to increase, with humid conditions in the night and a probability of mist and fog formation over some coastal and internal areas until Sunday, in the nights.