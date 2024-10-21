Dubai: The UAE will witness unstable weather conditions on Tuesday, with the possibility of rain and fog affecting various regions, according to the National Center for Meteorology (NCM).

The weather is expected to be generally clear to partly cloudy, but cumulus clouds may develop in the eastern and southern areas by afternoon, potentially bringing scattered showers.

Conditions could become wet overnight and into Wednesday morning, with fog or light fog likely to form over coastal and interior regions, which could impact visibility and disrupt travel.

Winds are forecast to be light to moderate, occasionally picking up, with speeds ranging from 10 to 25 km/h, and gusts up to 35 km/h, shifting from southeasterly to northwesterly.