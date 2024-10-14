Dubai: The National Center of Meteorology has confirmed that the path of the low-pressure system, which developed in the Arabian Sea is now expected to move towards Oman, affecting the weather some parts of the UAE too.

Due to the movement of the low pressure system, rainy weather is expected, especially in the eastern, southern, and northern parts of the country from Tuesday, October 15 to Friday, October 18, 2024. Some areas may also recieve hail.

According to the NCM update: "As a result of the movement of the low-pressure system in the Arabian Sea towards the Sultanate of Oman, the country will be affected by the extension of the surface and upper low-pressure system."

The weather bureau added that the it will cause "different cloud formations over scattered areas of the country".

Rain will begin from the eastern and northern regions, like Ras Al Khaimah, Umm Al Quwain, Fujairah, and Al Ain, gradually extend to some internal and western areas.

Weather from Tuesday to Friday

As per the NCM update: "The amount of clouds will increase over scattered areas of the country accompanied by some convective clouds associated with rainfall of different intensities at intervals with lightning and thunder at times and some hail may fall over specific areas."

Wind: Light to moderate Southeasterly to Northeasterly winds, will be strong at times in areas where clouds decelop. Strong winds will cause blowing dust and sand, reducing the horizontal visibility.