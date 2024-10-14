Muscat: The UAE Embassy in Muscat on Monday issued a warning to Emiratis present in Oman, urging them to exercise caution as a tropical depression is expected to bring heavy rains across most governorates.
The embassy advised citizens to follow safety instructions issued by local authorities and to stay updated on weather developments.
In case of emergencies, UAE nationals can reach the embassy on 0097180024 or 0097180044444.
The embassy also recommends that citizens register with the Twajudi service for additional support and guidance.