UAE braces for rain, dust and falling temperatures through midweek

Sunday is expected to be partly cloudy to cloudy at times
Dubai: The UAE is set to experience unsettled weather conditions today and over the coming days, as an extension of a weak surface low-pressure system continues to influence the country, according to the National Centre of Meteorology.
Sunday is expected to be partly cloudy to cloudy at times, with a chance of convective cloud formation that may bring rainfall to some coastal, northern and eastern areas. Winds will be light to moderate, freshening at times and occasionally raising dust, while sea conditions in both the Arabian Gulf and the Sea of Oman will remain slight to moderate.
Temperatures today are forecast to reach highs of 27–28°C in coastal and internal areas, while mountain regions will remain cooler, with maximum temperatures around 19°C. Humidity levels are expected to be higher along the coast, particularly during the night and early morning.
Conditions are forecast to become more unsettled on Monday, with continued cloud cover and a renewed chance of rainfall across coastal, northern and eastern parts of the country.
Temperatures are expected to rise slightly, while south-westerly to north-westerly winds may strengthen, reaching speeds of up to 45 km/h and causing blowing dust. Sea conditions are expected to turn moderate to rough at times.
On Tuesday and Wednesday, temperatures are forecast to decline as stronger north-westerly winds prevail. These winds, at times reaching 50 km/h, are likely to stir up dust and sand, while the sea is expected to be rough to very rough in both the Arabian Gulf and the Sea of Oman.
Rain remains possible, particularly over northern and eastern areas during daylight hours.
Weather conditions are expected to improve gradually on Thursday, with fair to partly cloudy skies and lighter winds. Humidity is likely to increase overnight in some coastal and internal areas, while sea conditions are forecast to ease to moderate or slight.
