Dubai: Oman is set to experience severe thunderstorms from Monday evening through Wednesday, with the Oman Meteorology Department issuing a weather alert for heavy rainfall and potential flash floods.
The most affected areas are expected to be the southern governorates of Al Sharqiyah, Al Wusta, and Dhofar, though Muscat, North Al Sharqiyah, Al Dakhiliyah, and others may also see significant rainfall.
Rainfall is forecasted to range between 30 to 80 mm, accompanied by strong winds and hail, with the risk of flash floods in wadis and streams. Winds could reach up to 35 knots (64 km/h), and waves along the coast may surge to 3 meters.
The Civil Aviation Authority has urged residents to exercise caution, particularly around wadis and low-lying areas. The weather alert is in effect from 4am on Tuesday, October 15, to 4am on Wednesday, October 16, with visibility expected to be reduced during the storms.