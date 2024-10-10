Muscat: The Royal Oman Police (ROP) have arrested a group of individuals in Oman after a video emerged showing them engaged in reckless driving and disturbing the public.

The ROP shared a screenshot of a viral video on social media that showed motorists drifting and dangerously parading on the streets. Their actions posed a significant risk to other road users in the Governorate.

The offenders have been charged with drifting and violating traffic laws.

In a statement, the ROP noted, "The North Al Batinah Police Command arrested a group of individuals for drifting and exhibiting reckless behavior, disrupting public peace. Legal procedures are being completed against them."