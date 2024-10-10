Muscat: The Royal Oman Police (ROP) have arrested a group of individuals in Oman after a video emerged showing them engaged in reckless driving and disturbing the public.
The ROP shared a screenshot of a viral video on social media that showed motorists drifting and dangerously parading on the streets. Their actions posed a significant risk to other road users in the Governorate.
The offenders have been charged with drifting and violating traffic laws.
In a statement, the ROP noted, "The North Al Batinah Police Command arrested a group of individuals for drifting and exhibiting reckless behavior, disrupting public peace. Legal procedures are being completed against them."
The ROP urges the public to follow traffic laws to ensure safer roads for everyone.