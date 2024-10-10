Dubai: On Wednesday, Saudi Arabia and Oman engaged in discussions to strengthen their trade and economic partnership, with the trade volume between the two nations reaching $9.8 billion (Dh35.9 billion) and Saudi exports to Oman totalling $5.9 billion (Dh21.6 billion).

These talks took place during the visit of Omani minister of economy Said Al Saqri and his delegation to Saudi Arabia.

Majed Al Qasabi, minister of commerce and chairman of the National Competitiveness Centre (NCC), led the Saudi delegation during the meeting.

The agenda covered various economic issues relevant to the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries, focusing on enhancing both regional and international trade, as reported by Saudi news agency Saudi Gazette.

Al Qasabi emphasised that the country's economic reforms have been implemented with the guidance of Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman (MBS).