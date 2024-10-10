Dubai: Saudi Arabia sees a surge in foreign investments of around $1.02 billion (Dh3.7 billion) in stocks on the Saudi Exchange in September, a remarkable 947 per cent increase compared to the same month last year.

Attracting foreign investment is a key goal of Vision 2030, as Saudi Arabia aims to establish itself as a global business hub. A recent Statista report, a business platform, noted the expansion of the Saudi market, highlighting that the country’s stock exchange, with a market capitalisation of $2.93 trillion (Dh10.7 trillion), ranks as the third largest in the Europe, Middle East, and Africa region.