Dubai: Riyadh Air, a new airline backed by Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund (PIF), has entered into a strategic nine-year agreement with Spanish football club Atlético Madrid to rename the Spanish club's stadium as Riyadh Air Metropolitano until 2033.

The official unveiling of the new stadium name is set for October 20 during an upcoming match.

This initiative is part of a larger partnership established on August 10, 2023, making Riyadh Air the official sponsor, exclusive airline partner, and naming rights partner for Atlético Madrid.

As part of the agreement, the Riyadh Air logo will also feature on the front of the team's jerseys and official kits.

Tony Douglas, CEO of Riyadh Air, expressed the company's commitment to fostering this partnership with Atlético Madrid through 2033, emphasising the desire to build a long-term relationship with the storied club. He noted that having Riyadh Air associated with such a prominent global sports venue is a strategic move to enhance the airline's presence in the international sports arena, while also elevating the profile of Riyadh and Saudi Arabia, according to a report by Saudi financial news portal Argaam.com.