Dubai: Kuwait is set to strengthen its partnership with Google Cloud to support its national digital initiative, aligned with the strategic 2035 vision, according to communication minister Omar Al Omar on Tuesday.

The minister highlighted that attracting more foreign investment will be a beneficial outcome of a comprehensive digital transformation.

He spoke at Cloud Day, a unique event organised by Google, which has already initiated a joint training programme focused on developing "national skills" in Artificial Intelligence and Cybersecurity, as reported by the Kuwait News Agency.

A national training programme is currently in place to enhance the digital skills of both youth and government employees, preparing them to engage with the latest digital technologies as they enter the job market, the minister emphasised.

Shaymaa Alterkait, country manager for Google Cloud in Kuwait, stated that Google is committed to building a robust digital ecosystem, enabling businesses, government bodies, and individuals to leverage the "power of the cloud and AI" for economic growth.