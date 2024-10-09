The forum, which was held today (October 9) sought to create an interactive platform for journalists to gain deeper insights into the UAE’s fiscal policy priorities, which include sustainable development, enhancing government financial operations, and strengthening the UAE’s global position in the financial sector.

“We conducted this session to raise awareness of the data so that news reports reflect the accuracy and relevance of the data,” Azza Ali Aljassmi, Director of Government Communication at the Ministry of Finance, said during a question and answer session at the end of the forum.

“We encourage the media to ask for clarification on all technical points. Even if it is a minor detail, ask us as it may clarify things so that news is published accurately,” Ahmed Al Abdouli, Head of the Macro Fiscal Policy Coordination Department, added.

Painstakingly consolidated

During the forum, officials clarified how data is collected from local and federal bodies and first reviewed as per international standards and then collected in a unified and consolidated report, which is then published or presented to the country’s leaders, enabling them to make decisions based on reliable data.