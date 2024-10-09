For the first nine months of the year, QNB's net profit climbed 7 per cent year-on-year to $3.4 billion (Dh12 billion).

Loans and advances mark an 11 per cent increase compared to the previous year. Total assets grew by 8 per cent, while deposits surged 11 per cent annually to $249 billion (Dh914 billion). Year-to-date, QNB's shares have increased by 3 per cent, according to Reuters.