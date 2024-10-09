Dubai: Qatar Electricity and Water Company, in collaboration with Qatar General Electricity and Water Corporation (Kahramaa), is exploring a project to build, own, and operate peak power units with a capacity of 500 megawatts (MW) in the Ras Abu Fontas area.
This initiative aims to address the electricity demands of Qatar.
Currently, evaluations are underway for the technical and commercial proposals to select the main contractor for the project. A comprehensive proposal will soon be submitted to Kahramaa, as stated in an announcement, as reported by news agency Zawya.
Qatar Electricity and Water Company serves as the primary provider of electricity and desalinated water in Qatar, holding a market share of 55 per cent for electricity and 73 per cent for water.