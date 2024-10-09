In partnership with local construction and engineering firm Asas Al Mohileb, the project will have a $186 million (Dh683 million) green concrete plant capable of producing over 20,000 cubic metres daily.

Neom's CEO, Nadhmi Al Nasr, highlighted that the delivery of these concrete plants reflects the rapid advancement at Neom. Given that concrete is essential for both the substructure and superstructure of The Line, the new facility has already deployed a fleet of support vehicles in preparation for operations to begin next month, as reported by Neom.

Full-scale operations are expected to commence next year, creating more than 500 local jobs. The plant will utilise carbon capture and utilisation technology, as well as energy-efficient solutions.

Construction of The Line is progressing, with foundation pile work underway, nearly 1,000 out of more than 30,000 piles have already been placed.