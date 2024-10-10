Dubai: The National Bank of Bahrain (NBB) partners with Maydan Homes Real Estate, a player in the Bahraini real estate market, to offer exclusive financing options for its new residential projects throughout the country.

NBB's home financing solutions are tailored to provide customers with several advantages, including competitive interest rates, repayment terms of up to 30 years, a grace period of up to 6 months, and complimentary fire insurance coverage with each loan.

With a streamlined and efficient approval process, NBB aims to make the financing experience smoother, helping clients achieve their homeownership goals more easily.

On the new offer, Subah Abdul Latif Al Zayani, the chief executive (Retail Banking) at NBB said, "We are pleased to partner with Maydan Homes as one of the most prominent real estate developers in the Kingdom to provide our financing solutions."