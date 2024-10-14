Dubai: Several government employees in Oman have been arrested for misuse of office and conflict of interest, according to the State Audit Institution's (SAI) 2023 Annual Report.
The report disclosed that employees from the Ministry of Transport, Communications and Information Technology misused their positions to personally benefit by securing subcontracting work for a company involved in ministry projects.
The investigation revealed that the employees facilitated a contract valued at 644,000 riyals (Dh6,144,566) for the company. All individuals involved were convicted and sentenced to one year in prison for conflict of interest, with an additional year for misuse of office.
Beyond prison time, the court has banned the convicted employees from holding public office and ordered the confiscation of illegally obtained funds.
The SAI underscored that these actions align with Oman’s commitment to maintaining transparency and accountability within its public institutions.