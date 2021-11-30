Dubai: Ten expats have been arrested in Dhofar, Oman for begging and violating labour and residency laws, local media reported.
Police stressed that legal procedures will be taken against the beggars as begging is a crime punishable by law in Oman.
According to the Omani Public Prosecution, begging at mosques, roads, stores and public areas is a crime punishable by imprisonment for a period up to one year and a fine of OMR 100. After being arrested, competent authorities will confiscate the money collected from begging and beggars will be deported if they are expats.
Oman has also taken a tough stance against offenders using minors for begging. “Using a minor or handing him to another person with intent of begging is a crime punishable by imprisonment for a period up to three years and a fine of OMR 100,” the Public Prosecution said.
"The sentence is doubled if the offender is the minor’s guardian, trustee or a person entrusted to his or her care or supervision,” it added.