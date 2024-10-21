Did you know?

United Airlines has cancelled flights to Israel until further notice.

Delta Airlines suspended its flights to Israel until the end of March 2025.

American Airlines has canceled flights until March 2025. This means El Al is currently the sole airline operating direct flights between the US and Israel.

KLM has announced that it would not fly to Israel until the end of the year.

The Lufthansa Group, which includes Swiss, Lufthansa, Austrian Airlines, Brussels Airlines, and Eurowings, has cancelled its flights until the end of October.

Croatia Airlines has suspended its flights without specifying a return date.

Vueling from Spain has cancelled flights until January 2025, though this may change.

Air Canada said it would not resume flights for the rest of 2024.

Icelandair has suspended flights until further notice.

Air Baltic said it has cancelled flights until November 30.

Ryanair has cancelled flights to Israel through 2024 and it appears to have taken Israel off its destination options for bookings until April.

Cathay Pacific has suspended flights until March 27, 2025 at the earliest.

Air India has suspended flights to and from Israel until further notice.

Iberia Express has extended its flight cancellations to Israel until October 31.

The Italian airline ITA has suspended its flights for the entire month of November.

The Dutch company Transavia has cancelled flights until March 31, 2025.

Wizz Air announced the cancellation of all its flights to and from Israel up to and including January 14, 2025.

easyJet announced that it won’t fly to and from Israel at least until March 29, 2025.

Aegean said it would halt flights until November 6 at the earliest.

The Polish airline LOT has suspended flights until November 12.

Emirates has suspended flights.

Korean Air has suspended flights.

TAP Air Portugal has suspended flights.

FlyDubai and Etihad Airways have resumed flights.

AirEuropa has cancelled flights until Oct. 21.

Air Seychelles is expected to resume flights on Oct. 21.