Eid Al Etihad: Public, private sector to get 4-day weekend
The holiday will fall on Monday, December 2, and Tuesday, December 3, 2024, with official work resuming on Wednesday, December 4, 2024. With Saturday and Sunday already part of the regular weekend, the announcement means residents will enjoy a four-day break to mark the occasion.
Allegations rock India's Adani Group: What to know
A series of newfound allegations rocked Indian conglomerate Adani on Thursday after its 62-year-old billionaire industrialist owner Gautam Adani was charged by US prosecutors on an alleged bribery and fraud scheme involving key contracts.
Ghee, pickles not allowed on India-UAE flights?
Travelling to India can offer a great chance to enjoy some good, local Indian food, but before you decide to pack some food items in your bag, it is important to check whether or not the items is on the 'banned' list of items.
RTA to extend Dubai Metro time, close highway on Sunday
Dubai Roads and Transport Authrity (RTA) has announced the extension of Dubai Metro timing and closure of Sheikh Zayed Road on Sunday due to Dubai Run.