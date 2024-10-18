Dubai: Light rain fell in parts of Abu Dhabi as partly cloudy to cloudy skies were noticed across the UAE today. The Met Office has issued yellow and amber alerts for possible rainfall and cloudy conditions in some eastern and western parts of the country.

According to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM), light to moderate rains were reported over Hamim, Umm Al Oshtan, Al Ruwais, Al Hamra, Sheikha Salama Bint Butti Road, Al Jazeera BG, west of Owtaid, Al Zarraf, and Yaw Al Nadhrah regions in Al Dhafra.

Light to moderate rainfall was also reported over Sir Baniyas Island, and over west of Al Wathba region in Abu Dhabi.

Horizontal visibility might also be reduced because of the light to strong winds, which will cause blowing dust and sand, according to the alert.

According to the NCM, the current weather is due to surface low-pressure system from the east, accompanied by a trough of an upper air low-pressure system.

Be on the lookout for strong winds, with speed reaching up to 45 km/hr in the internal regions, and up to 50 km/hr in the mountain regions.

The Abu Dhabi Media Office also issued an alert for motorists in Al Ain City and Al Dhafra region. They have asked residents to exercise caution while driving and to adhere to safety instructions and speed limits. Motorists are also advised to avoid valley paths in and around the region.

The NCM forecast for the weekend reports partly cloudy to cloudy conditions across the country. The temperatures are also said to increase, with humid conditions in the night and a probability of mist and fog formation over some coastal and internal areas from Sunday to Wednesday, in the mornings.