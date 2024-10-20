still-of-dubai-police-video-of-accident-after-jumping-red-light-1729429777579
Still from Dubai Police video of the accident Image Credit: Screengrab

Dubai: Dubai Police on Sunday shared a video on their social media channels showing a collision between a cement mixer truck and a four-door sedan to underscore the danger of crossing a red light.

The force also warned offenders of severe penalties.

“Crossing a red light is a serious traffic violation that endangers lives. Under Decree No. 30 of 2023, offenders will be fined Dh1,000 receive twelve black points on their driving record, and have their vehicle impounded for one month. The safety of all road users is a top priority,” the police posted on X.