Dubai: As many as 37 projects to develop Dubai’s countryside, with a total cost of D390 million, have been approved, it was announced on Sunday.

On his X account, Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of the UAE, and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, and Chairman of the Higher Committee for Development and Citizen Affairs in Dubai, said the projects will be implemented over the next five years to provide high-quality services and advanced facilities to meet the needs of residents and visitors.

The approval comes in line with the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai.

Sheikh Hamdan also approved the master plan for Saih Al Salam Scenic Route, featuring new facilities, activities, events, and services. The move comes as part of the Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan.

Speaking about the Route, he said: “Our goal is to increase the number of visitors by 600 per cent to reach over 3 million by 2040.”

He added: “We continue to launch unique projects to consolidate Dubai’s status as one of the world’s best cities for quality of life and ensure our citizens, residents and visitors enjoy the highest levels of well-being.”

The plan includes the development of five service and recreational stations to provide an exceptional tourist experience for residents and visitors. These projects will be implemented in partnership with the private sector.

“We have also approved the implementation of 37 projects and initiatives within the framework of the Dubai Countryside and Rural Areas Development Plan over the next five years, to provide all necessary services, facilities, and requirements for residents and visitors to these areas, preserving the environment, and offering unique destinations for nature and adventure lovers, which strengthens Dubai's position as a tourist destination offering integrated and exceptional experiences,” Sheikh Hamdan said.

“These development projects align with the Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan and are part of the ambitious vision to provide sustainable natural environments and integrated facilities that allow everyone to enjoy the unique natural settings while meeting modern lifestyle requirements.

“We will continue to implement high-quality projects across Dubai, adhering to the highest standards of quality and efficiency, to achieve our goal of making Dubai one of the best cities in the world in terms of quality of life and providing the highest levels of luxury for residents and visitors.”

Cyling tracks

The Master Plan for the Saih Al Salam Scenic Route includes the development of five tourist stations and the construction of 97.86 kilometres of cycling tracks, increasing the total track length in the area to 156.61 kilometres.

Additionally, the plan expands the development of various facilities and the organisation of activities and events aimed at increasing the number of tourists visiting the area and providing an integrated tourism experience for both residents and visitors.

Main Hub

According to the plan, the Main Hub Station near Al Qudra Lakes will include the establishment of a traditional market, featuring several shops selling local products typical of the rural areas, and an open-air cinema near the Last Exit, offering a unique experience of watching movies in a natural setting.

The station will also feature luxury marquees, allowing visitors to camp in the heart of the desert near the activity sites along Al Qudra Lakes. The station will also include the development of public facilities to accommodate the large number of visitors and provide the necessary services.

Wildlife Station

The Wildlife Station, located near Flamingo Lake, will feature various facilities and activities, including hot air balloons that allow visitors to enjoy views of the wildlife and take in the Love Lakes from above. Additionally, there will be luxury camps and elevated walking trails that will connect the three lakes (Love, Qudra, and Flamingo). Kayak tours will also be offered across the three lakes.

Adventure Station

The Adventure Station, located near Expo 2020 Lake, will include an adventure park near the Oryx platform, as well as walking and fitness trails. A sandy trail for cycling and walking will be added around Expo Lake, along with budget camps and restaurants.

Cultural Experience Station

The Cultural Experience Station, located near the camel farm in Al Marmoom, will provide a traditional majlis and an entertainment theatre at the camel farm, where visitors can ride camels, explore the desert, and enjoy traditional meals.

Desert Adventure Station

At the Desert Adventure Station, a fully integrated area for adventure and desert sports will be developed away from residential areas. This will allow visitors to enjoy various outdoor fun activities, such as dune bashing, desert cycling, dune climbing, sandboarding, and desert safari tours, among others.

Rural development

The first phase of the rural and countryside plan includes the provision of 18 new services for residents of these areas. These services include the establishment of three nurseries, seven parks and open spaces, and three healthcare facilities (a hospital, a health centre, and an ambulance station).

Additionally, government services will also be made available in the form of civil defence and ambulance services, along with three social facilities catering to residents and visitors across the majlis, halls, and a community centre.

Ongoing projects

The Higher Committee for Urban Planning in Dubai is overseeing the implementation of 37 projects and initiatives as part of the comprehensive plan for the development of rural and countryside areas, which span 2,216 square kilometres.

A rural service centre and a socio-cultural centre are being constructed at Lahbab, including a majlis, a public library, an art exhibition hall, centres for teaching traditional arts, and centres for teaching Bedouin crafts.

A majlis is also being built in Al Awir, and healthcare facilities are being established in Lahbab 2 and Al Lisaili, along with an ambulance station in Margham and a civil defence centre in Lahbab 1. Additionally, three nurseries are being built in Al Awir 2, Lahbab, and Al Lisaili, and seven neighbourhood parks are being developed in Margham, Al Lisaili, Nizwa, Lahbab 1 and 2, and Al Awir 2. Furthermore, internal roads are being constructed in Margham, Lahbab, and Al Lisaili.

The plan also includes shared and mass transportation solutions to serve all rural areas, as well as traffic improvements in Lahbab, Al Awir, and Al Lisaili.

The development of the Saih Al Salam Scenic Route, which is the first recreational tourist route, is also underway, along with the relocation of waste transfer stations in Lahbab 1, the relocation of the truck rest-stop, and a sewage project in Al Lisaili, Nizwa, Margham, and Lahbab 1 and 2. Landscaping works are being carried out in Al Faqa, Nizwa, and Al Lisaili, and a farmers' support programme is being implemented. Relevant entities are organising events and activities such as the Al Marmoom Festival, camel races, cycling races, and the Fazza Yola Championship.

Blueprint for next 20 years

It is worth noting that the Dubai Countryside and Rural Areas Development Plan is a comprehensive development plan for the next 20 years, aligning with the Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan. The plan includes projects and initiatives to better serve the residents of these areas and meet their constantly evolving needs.

According to the plan, each area will retain its own identity, reflecting its uniqueness, while there will be various programmes supporting farmers and local produce by creating opportunities for selling their products and enhancing the attractiveness of Dubai's rural and countryside areas as tourist destinations.