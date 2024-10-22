During the ceremony that took place at Zabe’el Palace in Dubai, Sheikh Mohammed wished the newly appointed members of the judiciary success in their new roles and in contributing to further enhancing the efficiency of Dubai’s judicial system. He urged the judges to always uphold the principle of fairness, maintain the highest degree of efficiency in their work, and adhere to the highest professional standards, emphasising their pivotal role in safeguarding society and the importance of maintaining the rule of law.