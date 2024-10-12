Dubai: Motorists driving in Hatta, Ras Al Khaimah, Fujairah and Al Ain should be extra cautious today, as rainfall of different intensities has been recorded in the eastern parts of the country today.

The weather bureau reported heavy rain in Hatta and light to moderate rain over Wadi Al Qor, Munay, Al Watan Road in Ras Al Khaimah this afternoon.

The National Center of Meteorology (NCM) issued a weather alert indicating the formation of convective rainy clouds and chance of rain till 7.30pm.

Drivers are advised to drive slowly and carefully due to slippery roads in areas affected by rain.

According to the NCM, the weather in the other parts of the country, like Dubai and Abu Dhabi, is sunny to partly cloudy, and moderately windy.

Humidity will increase by night and Sunday morning over some coastal and internal areas.

The maximum temperatures in the internal regions of the country are expected to be between 37 and 42°C. Temperatures will reach highs of 33 to 39°C in the coastal areas and islands and 25 to 31°C over the mountains.