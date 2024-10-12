Meet Muhammed Sajjad KP, a 34-year-old Civil Engineer by education and Senior Executive in Facilities Management by profession, who has become an unofficial weather guide — popularly known as the 'UAE Weatherman' on social media.

Hailing from the South Indian state of Kerala, Sajjad moved to the UAE in August 2015.

“I began researching rain in the UAE through the website and social media channels of the NCM (National Centre of Meteorology),” Sajjad told Gulf News in an interview.

With his fascination with weather patterns, Sajjad began following rain clouds, learning about the UAE’s unique weather conditions. Eventually, he said, he even learnt to forecast the movement of clouds.

“I started with focusing on how rainy clouds form and move. In the early days of my rain chasing, I would drive to areas after it rained. Over time, I gained more knowledge about the UAE’s atmosphere, including pressure, wind direction, temperature, and cloud layers.”

Then, he began reaching rainy destinations before rain clouds had even formed. “I would wait for the rainy clouds and when it rained, I enjoyed the experience.”

As he started sharing videos of his experiences, they went viral on social media. “My first Instagram account was called Kerala Rain Forecaster. As people began asking about rain locations, I created a WhatsApp group to share live rain updates. I started sharing rain forecast and updates for Kerala, the UAE, and other Gulf countries, gaining many followers. In February 2022, I realised I needed a dedicated account for the UAE, so I created the Instagram account UAE Weatherman.”

Muhammed Sajjad, the self-proclaimed “UAE Weatherman” on social media, during one of his storm-chasing trips.

From rain chasing to stargazing

He, then, started sharing rain and cloud forecasts on his Instagram Stories, typically four to five hours in advance. “For those interested, I provide live locations so they can join me to enjoy the clouds and the rainfall. I also share information about stargazing and viewing the Milky Way by giving details about date, time, and location. In winter, I also help people with the experiences of frost or snow.”.

His platform quickly attracted residents who are eager for the cool relief of rain or the magical experience of viewing the Milky Way.

Today, Sajjad is more than just a weather enthusiast. He has over 90,000 Instagram followers, 15,000 on his Instagram channel for storm chasers, and 45,000 followers on TikTok.

Whether it is cloud chasing in the northeastern parts of the country or stargazing under the Milky Way in the deserts of Abu Dhabi, Sajjad’s events have grown into large community gatherings of people of different nationalities.

His most recent stargazing event, held on Saturday, October 5, attracted over 500 cars to the Razeen Desert in Al Quaa, Abu Dhabi.

“Families and children gathered at 6pm and by 7.19pm, the Milky Way became visible to the naked eye, much to the excitement of everyone.” The group took photos and marvelled at the starry spectacle, which appeared clearer in high resolution pictures, before returning home with cherished memories.

According to Sajjad, rain-chasing is more thrilling for several residents. A typical rain-chasing event begins with a shared meeting point, where a convoy forms and follows Sajjad to the clouds’ expected path.

“We wait for cloud formation and its development into rainy clouds, enjoy the rain, and then drive to another location for more rain. We create memories, and for those who miss rain in the UAE, they can get wet and share their experiences on social media. Once the rain stops, we disperse and return home,” he described.

Hundreds of residents, who tagged along with “UAE Weatherman” Muhammed Sajjad stand for a memorable picture with the view of the Milky Way in the Razeen Desert in Al Quaa, Abu Dhabi, on October 5. Image Credit: Supplied

We have rains always!

Sajjad’s main mission, as he describes on his Insta-bio, is to let people know that we get rainfall in the UAE even in summer and help them enjoy it.

“People often believe it only rains here in winter. I aim to change this misconception. During spring, summer, and autumn, the temperature drops significantly when it rains, making it feel like winter. Some residents come just to experience this cool relief from peak summer temperatures, which can range from 45-50°C down to 20-23°C in some parts of the country.”

Sajjad’s rules are simple: bring a car, lots of time, and a healthy dose of patience. “Be prepared for variable weather conditions,” he advises, pointing out the unpredictable nature of the UAE’s weather.

“It may rain or it may not. Sometimes the intensity will be heavy, other times it could be a drizzle or no cloud or rain at all. The atmosphere is constantly changing, so adaptability is essential and it is important to take safety precautions.”

Muhammed Sajjad, the self-proclaimed “UAE Weatherman” on social media (left) and some rain enthusiasts who frequently accompany him in his storm-chasing trips.

Storm-chasing

Though the activity is called storm-chasing, Sajjad said he does not take people to chase the “real storms” that wreak havoc. “I take people to chase only the rains that are enjoyable, not dangerous and we follow the safety guidelines from the authorities.”

While he is not an official weatherman, Sajjad said his work complements the forecasts of the NMC, and he actively shares rain videos and updates with them after chasing storms. “I was even invited by one of the forecasters from NCM UAE to visit their command centre in Abu Dhabi,” he said proudly.

Sajjad has expanded his activities to assist hikers and residents planning outdoor activities. “I also provide weather forecasts for those working offshore whose activities may be affected by bad weather.”