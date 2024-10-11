Dubai: The collection of relief aid for the 'UAE Stands with Lebanon' campaign will begin on Saturday at the Expo City Dubai Exhibition Centre from 9am to 1 pm.

This is in accordance with the directives of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and under the supervision of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister, and Chairman of the Presidential Court, with oversight by Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Development and Fallen Heroes' Affairs and Chair of the International Humanitarian and Philanthropic Council.

Dubai Cares will organise the collection of relief aid, supported by volunteers from various nationalities and community groups, in collaboration with donors, institutions, and business leaders from Dubai. This effort aligns with the campaign’s mission to promote humanitarian solidarity and brotherly support for the Lebanese people during these challenging times, addressing urgent humanitarian needs.

The relief aid collection at Expo City Dubai is part of a public campaign that started on Tuesday, October 8, and will run until Monday, October 21.