Abu Dhabi: The UAE Attorney-General, Dr. Hamad Saif Al Shamsi, has ordered an immediate investigation into a UAE citizen who had violated the country's travel ban on Lebanon.
The individual travelled there with his family, circumventing the restrictions by passing through another country, thereby endangering their safety.
The Attorney-General emphasised the importance of adhering to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs' travel advisories, which are designed to protect UAE citizens from potential dangers in certain regions. Violations of these restrictions can result in imprisonment, fines, or both, as outlined in the UAE Penal Code.