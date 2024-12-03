It said, “As part of our ongoing efforts, we are introducing a policy brief report, which provides recommendations for workplace accommodations and support specifically designed for employees with MS. It can support HR professionals and decision-makers with strategies to cultivate an inclusive environment that enables every employee to succeed.”

Among other things, the report recommends flexible work options by employers, allowing MS patients opportunities for remote work and adjustable schedules. It also calls for accessible resources, with efficient tools and support systems being provided to those with MS.

What is MS? MS is a chronic autoimmune condition affecting the central nervous system with the protective covering for nerve fibres (myelin) becoming damaged. This primarily affects the brain, the spinal cord, and the optic nerves in the eyes. At present, there is no cure for MS , which is a progressive disease.

The research findings identified a critical lack of awareness (amongst employers and MS employees themselves) about MS as a disease, and the associated protections granted to them.

“In the UAE, many employers lack tailored strategies to address the specific needs of people with MS. Structural barriers limit employment opportunities while a lack of standardised processes to assess employee well-being, resulting in people with MS being overlooked and unable to communicate their needs. The capacity of the employer to implement workplace accommodations such as remote working or accessible office facilities is limited which adversely impacts their ability to continue working,” the report noted.

The white paper said to build equitable workplaces, there is a need to have clearly defined escalation pathways to report non-compliance with accommodation requirements, leverage digital technologies to normalise remote working and to develop organisational structures that provide flexibility in developing career paths based on emerging needs.

Urgent attention

The society noted the rising prevalence of MS and the young age at which the disease typically manifests (26 years) and highlighted the need for urgent attention.

The survey found that symptoms such as fatigue, clinical depression and emotional changes are often overlooked by managers and colleagues, which adds to the frustrations of people living with MS. As one MS ambassador said, “My manager did not know what MS was when I first told him about my condition. It was very difficult for him to understand what I was going through.”

The report said lack of employer support in the workplace can manifest in various ways, such as providing a sub-optimal work environment (example, inaccessible transport, lack of amenities) or penalising MS employees for necessary absences from work by reducing monetary incentives. According to the survey, 32 per cent of unemployed MS patients reported feeling demotivated and started viewing their work negatively before resigning. The data indicated that people with MS leave their jobs within five years of being diagnosed.