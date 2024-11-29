Dubai: A military nurse, who initiated the first aeromedical evacuation system in the Armed Forces of the Philippines, beat 78,000 nurses from 202 countries to win the $250,000 Aster Guardians Global Nursing Award 2024 on Thursday night.

Nurse Maria Victoria Juan, a Consultant at Philippines Army Health Services and Colonel, Reserve Force of the Armed Forces of the Philippines, won the award instituted by Aster DM Healthcare at a prestigious award ceremony held in Bengaluru, India.

The winner was announced by Dr Azad Moopen, Founder Chairman of Aster DM Healthcare, in the presence of Ministry and Government officials, Bollywood actress Sonali Bendre, Alisha Moopen, Managing Director and Group CEO — Aster DM Healthcare, T J Wilson, Executive Director and Group Head — Governance and Corporate Affairs, Aster DM Healthcare.

Aster Guardians Global Nursing Award

The Aster Guardians Global Nursing Award was launched by Aster DM Healthcare in 2021, with an aim to recognise and celebrate the extraordinary contributions of nurses to patients across the world. The 2024 edition of the awards saw an overwhelming participation from marking 50 per cent growth in applications received in 2023.

The event also featured a special message from Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director-General of the World Health Organisation, who congratulated the finalists and acknowledged the group’s ongoing efforts to spotlight the critical role of nurses in healthcare.

Championing advocacies

Commenting on the win, Juan said, “As a military nurse from the Philippines, my journey has been defined by a steadfast commitment to service — whether caring in combat zones, disaster-stricken areas, or underserved communities, and championing advocacies on every platform to create positive change. This recognition reflects not just my efforts, but also the courage and honour of the soldiers I proudly serve alongside and the resilience of the Filipino people that inspire me daily.”

“It is also a tribute to the nurses I represent — tireless, selfless, extremely courageous individuals in the military and civilian sectors who put themselves in harm’s way to save lives and protect others. This honour acknowledges the sacrifices of those who serve under the most challenging conditions and highlights the boundless potential and dedication of our noble profession.”

Filipino nurses

Speaking to Gulf News over the phone soon after being crowned the winner, Juan dedicated her award to all the Filipino nurses serving communities across the world. “I know there are many of them in the UAE, including one of the finalists of the award,” she said, adding that she is proud of all of her kabayan kuyas and ates (Filipino brothers and sisters).

Protecting health, environment

She said she plans to dedicate her prize money to impactful initiatives addressing critical health issues. She intends to expand the use of vetiver grass for soil erosion prevention and water purification, a technique successfully implemented in the Philippine Army.

Life-saving equipment

Additionally, she aims to introduce advanced life-saving equipment and training to Filipino households, equipping them with tools and knowledge to manage trauma and emergencies effectively. Her goal is to empower communities, reduce preventable deaths, and ensure access to essential medical resources, inspired by her military experience in managing trauma and emergencies.

Through her career, Juan has witnessed the power of hope in the medical field. She shared a moving account of soldiers gaining the will to survive upon hearing the sound of rescue helicopters, symbolising a promise of care and commitment. She strives to bring this same hope to both military and civilian populations, pointing out that the availability of life-saving resources and rapid response systems can transform lives.

Trailblazing journey

Juan, currently a consultant at Philippine Army Health Services and Colonel, Reserve Force of the Armed Forces of the Philippines, served as the Chief Nurse of the Philippines Army and she was responsible for initiating the first aeromedical evacuation system in the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP). This system has greatly improved survival rates by enabling rapid evacuation and early treatment of casualties, especially in conflict areas. At the age of 54 years, she joined an intensive nine-month long aeromedical evacuation training program while working full-time as a chief nurse.

Milestones

As a leader who believes in leading from the front, she completed 200-hours of emergency ambulance conduction, 100 hours of clinical duty, 1-mile ocean swim, 3-day jungle survival, helicopter underwater escape and flight medical runs, while having a fear of flying and deep water swimming. Maria also pioneered environmental health initiatives, integrating vetiver grass technology to combat soil erosion and water pollution. During the COVID-19 pandemic, Maria organised the ‘Endurun Mega Swabbing Centre’, training troops as medical swabbers and coordinating healthcare professionals. The centre conducted nearly 500,000 tests, significantly contributing to the country’s pandemic response.

Backbone of healthcare

Dr Azad Moopen said: “Maria Victoria Juan represents the highest standards of nursing excellence and serves as an inspiration to the entire global healthcare community. At Aster, we believe that nurses are the backbone of healthcare, who not only provide care with compassion but play an exemplary role in the whole healthcare system. The Aster Guardians Global Nursing Awards were established to honour the often-overlooked contributions of nurses worldwide who go above and beyond to impact lives. Each of the top 10 finalists, and the 78,000 applications we received this year have showcased outstanding contributions to their patients and the nursing community in their countries. We are proud to recognise and celebrate the incredible work of these healthcare heroes.”

Alisha Moopen said: “Nurses are the quiet forces of healing, often working tirelessly and without fanfare to make a real difference in people’s lives. With the Aster Guardians Global Nursing Awards, our goal is to bring their remarkable stories to the forefront and give them the recognition they truly deserve. Maria Victoria Juan is a shining example of courage, skill, and compassion — qualities that elevate healthcare and inspire us all. Celebrating their achievements is a reminder of the immense impact nurses have on individuals, families, and communities everywhere.”

Cash prize for finalists

The rest of the nine finalists, Archimedes Motari from Kenya, Johnsy Inni from Papua New Guinea, Laarni Conlu Florencio from USA, Lilian Nuwabaine from Uganda, Nelson Bautista from the UAE, Nilima Pradeepkumar Rane from India, Martin Schiavenato from USA, Hoi Shu Yin from Singapore and Sylvia May Hampton from England were also awarded with a monetary prize for their contributions in nursing.