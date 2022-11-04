Abu Dhabi: Abu Dhabi’s food sector regulator has temporarily shut down a branch of Jafco Supermarket in the capital for multiple hygiene and safety breaches.
In a statement, the Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Safety Authority (Adafsa) said it had ordered the closure of the branch, which is located in the popular Al Danah residential area, off Saeed bin Ahmed Al Otaiba Street, known popularly as Najda Street, after multiple warnings.
Multiple warnings
The authority said the outlet had failed to rectify safety breaches despite previous warnings. The violation included insect infestations and poor levels of hygiene in the store, including within its refrigerators and fresh produce display areas. Inspectors also found raw foods like meat and fish stored and displayed under unsafe conditions.
Before ordering the closure, Adafsa issued four warnings to the facility and warned the operators that the outlet would be shut if it did not correct the breaches. The authority confirmed that the outlet will remain closed until the food safety and hygiene violations are adequately corrected.
Regular checks
The Adafsa conducts regular inspections of food preparation outlets in the emirate. Violations are flagged, and outlets are given time to resolve them. When these are not corrected despite repeated warnings, the authority can order the administrative closure of the facility, based on the emirate’s Law No 2 of 2008 regarding food safety. The rigorous checks and regulations aim to ensure the safety of consumers across the emirate.
Report violations
The Adafsa also urges residents to report food safety violations by contacting the Abu Dhabi Government Contact Centre on 800555.